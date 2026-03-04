50 Cent Hilariously Showers Diddy Hater With Cash

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent
50 Cent has been at odds with Diddy for years now, and a recent fan interaction proves that nothing has changed.

It's no secret that 50 Cent has his fair share of issues with Diddy. Following years of relentless social media trolling, he even teamed up with Netflix to create a docuseries about his legal saga. During a recent club appearance, one woman nodded to this by holding up a message on her phone. "I hate Diddy too," it read.

The mogul took this opportunity to indicate that nothing has changed. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he's seen tossing a stack of cash at the woman, making it clear that they're on the same side.

Social media users have plenty to say about the amusing clip, and are making their thoughts known in the comments section. "That smile at the end TOOK ME OUTTTTTT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," one fan writes. "The way he threw that money and that smile has me holleringggg," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Every time I see 50, I realize that I’m not hating at my full potential."

Read More: T.I. Reveals What He Really Thinks Of King Dissing 50 Cent's Mom

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

Diddy is far from the only person 50 Cent has beef with, however. He's also currently wrapped up in a heated feud with T.I. and his kids. The situation reached a boiling point last month when the Atlanta rapper accused Fif of backing out of a Verzuz battle. He said that he'd lost all respect for him as a result.

Various insults were exchanged on social media, and ultimately, T.I. went after 50 Cent on four different diss tracks. His son Domani targeted the G-Unit boss on one track of his own. His other son, King, went after him on two.

50 Cent is also currently clashing with his longtime foe Benzino, who was recently hospitalized after allegedly getting hit by a car. Fif mocked his injuries in an Instagram post, prompting a fiery response from the Source icon. “If you a man and if you really got a problem with me, then let’s fight. Let’s get it all over with, because I don’t want to keep going through this," he said during an interview with Real Lyfe Productions. "Because somebody’s gonna get hurt for real."

Read More: Benzino Vows To Shoot First, Ask Questions Later Amid 50 Cent Beef

