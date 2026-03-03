Benzino Vows To Shoot First, Ask Questions Later Amid 50 Cent Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
Benzino Shoot 50 Cent Beef
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: TV personality Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Amid news of Benzino's recent hospitalization, 50 Cent hopped online to mock him, resulting in a fiery response.

Recently, Benzino was hospitalized following an alleged run-in with his ex, Althea Eaton. Amid news of the Source icon's injuries, one of his longtime foes took to social media to mock him. "LMAO," 50 Cent captioned a photo of Benzino sporting a neck brace in a hospital bed. "GOD TOLD ME TO SHARE THIS."

During a recent interview with Real Lyfe Productions, Benzino issued his response, making it clear that he's not messing around.

“If you a man and if you really got a problem with me, then let’s fight, let’s get it all over with, because I don’t want to keep going through this, because somebody’s gonna get hurt for real,” he said. “And it ain’t gonna be me. Because in my head, I know what I got to do. I’m not gonna be getting shot up, beat up. I done been shot up before. I’m not getting shot up no more. I’m gonna shoot first, and it’s gonna be questions later.”

Read More: Benzino Trolls 50 Cent Back By Wearing Shirt With His Late Mom On It

Why Was Benzino Hospitalized?

As for how Benzino got his injuries in the first place, he alleges that Eaton's friend Diamond hit him with her car. Diamond denied this during a recent livestream, insisting that she was simply helping out her friend.

"Sending me a picture with your no neck a** laying with a f*cking brace on your neck talking about 'I struck you with my new car.' And then how do you even know my car new? Like n****s is weird as f*ck," she declared. "So I came on here to clear my name up because b*tch, nobody hit you with no motherf*cking car. You're weird as f*ck. That ain't got sh*t to do with me. I was bringing my friend to come check on her son and do a wellness check on her son."

"She has primary custody," Diamond continued. "She has paperwork to prove that. That's why when we got to the scene, she called the police and told them, 'I'm checking on my son,' provided paperwork, xyz. Now all of a sudden, you're in the hospital with a brace on your neck. When the doctor records come back, I'm sure it's gonna show that n***a, you did not get hit by a f*cking car."

Read More: 50 Cent Goes Below The Belt By Mocking Benzino's Injury

