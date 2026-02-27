B.B.B. (Remix) — Song by Juvenile & Megan Thee Stallion

Juvenile brings new life to "B.B.B." with a remix featuring Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion, creating a collaboration that connects two generations of Southern hip-hop. The track stays rooted in Juvenile’s signature bounce sound, while Megan adds her confident delivery and playful energy, giving the record a fresh spark without losing its original spirit. The song feels made for parties and dance floors, leaning into the same bounce influences that shaped both artists’ careers. Speaking with St. Petersburg radio station WiLD 94.1, Juvenile shared that he intentionally made the song with millennials in mind, aiming to capture the feeling of the music his generation grew up on. He knew the record was working after seeing a viral TikTok of a fan joking that songs like this might have her injuring herself trying to dance like she used to. "I listened to [the song] and I just thought about it and I said, 'Hmm, let me do a song that relates millennials, me, people like me.'"