Manhunt — EP by Boldy James & Rome Streetz

The Griselda MCs unite for the new project.

Griselda Records signees Boldy James and Rome Streetz join forces for a new collaborative EP, Manhunt, bringing together two of the label’s most consistent lyricists. While Boldy represents Detroit, Michigan, Rome Streetz adds an international layer to the partnership, having been born in London before being raised in Brooklyn, New York. The two have crossed paths several times in the past on tracks like "Open Door" and "Serving," but Manhunt marks their first full-length effort dedicated to showcasing their shared chemistry.

Arriving after Boldy James’ Token of Appreciation era and Rome Streetz’s Trainspotting and Late to My Own Funeral momentum, Manhunt highlights why both MCs remain among Griselda’s sharpest voices. Their pairing results in a focused, hard-nosed release built on drumless production, soulful samples, and uncompromising street lyricism.

Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Manhunt

Tracklist for Manhunt
  1. Intro
  2. Hot Plate
  3. Like Biggie Did
  4. Tricky
  5. Only One
  6. Cheat the Grind
  7. Manhunt
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
