Who Is 910 Space? The Rapper Who Has Beef With J. Cole

BY Zachary Horvath
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
910 Space is drawing some attention to himself after challenging J. Cole to a physical altercation following "The Fall-Off" release.

J. Cole has a new challenger in the rap game, but he doesn't want any smoke lyrically. Instead, he's looking to squabble up with his Fayetteville enemy when the time is right. Who is this MC you ask? His name is 910 Space, but he also goes by Kid in the Ville.

There's not too much public knowledge on him but based on his interview with AllHipHop, it sounds like he's been in the industry for quite some time. His career dates back to the mid-2000s at least, as he said he really started to form a connection with J. Cole in 2005.

That year, 910 Space brought the up-and-comer to Baseline Studios in New York, a recording studio that he gained access through knowing Cory Gunz. In his chat with the outlet, he says Cole was on some weird behavior. "Cole comes with us. This dude throw on a shirt that say ‘I produce for Jay-Z' already. Like, how the hell? So, I’m like, we already – Gunz said don’t be on no extra stuff."

Nevertheless, one thing led to another, and Space's connections wound up allowing Cole to meet his soon-to-be manager. That meeting, Space believes, assisted the superstar's eventual contract signing with Roc Nation.

All in all, 910 Space played a mentor-like role early in Cole's career, and from what he says, he was doing it out of the kindness of his heart.

Why Is 910 Space Beefing With J. Cole?

Eventually, though he says he asked Cole for a favor as his music label was struggling to accrue talent. For context, his request came after J. Cole started to run his own imprint in Dreamville. The latter offered him a spot at his label, but based on everything transpired previously, Space declined.

This is when their relationship began to unravel as Space accused Cole of essentially ghosting him after that. His numerous attempts at contacting/confronting him didn't work and it led to Space unleashing a handful of diss tracks in his direction. Space's most notable is "Light Skin Jermaine," which released in 2024.

In it, he calls the 2014 Forest Hills Drive creator out for letting that Roc Nation deal that he helped him get go to his head.

But while their beef was one-sided for all of these years, Cole brought more attention to it in Space's eyes. He believes these certain lyrics on "Poor Thang" were shots aimed at him. "This dude back home been talkin’ slick, and I done heard him / You get your name goin’, these dudes like that gon’ throw they dirt on."

Cole also says, "Don’t pull out no pistol, run me my fade / Come get your issue, no one gets sprayed / Win or you lose, live to fight another day."

Now, Space wants Cole to live up to these lyrics and tangle with him physically. "The biggest thing I want to see happen is him live up to that fade that he talking about publicly," he said.

And for anyone doubting Space's claims about getting Cole's career off the ground, he's got one long receipt in the works. "I got footage of everything. The documentary will show it. Anybody try to contest anything I’m saying, the documentary will show." He's calling it Before Space, and it will supposedly be out soon.

