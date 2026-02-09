1900Rugrat Calls Lil Yachty A "B*tch" During Spirited Rant

BY Zachary Horvath
The Jones &amp; Friends Project Toy Giveaway
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Lil Yachty attends The Jones &amp; Friends Project Toy Giveaway on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rising Florida rapper 1900Rugrat went off on Lil Yachty in a video where he accuses him of taking the side of someone he's beefing with.

It appears that another rapper has Lil Yachty on their "wanted list." Unfortunately, it's another artist who he's got some positive history with. In a clip caught by No Jumper, 2025 XXL Freshman Class member 1900Rugrat is extremely angry with the Georgia native.

Overall, it sounds like the crux of the tension here is that Yachty allegedly is taking the side of Rugrat's foe. The Florida product doesn't say who his enemy is, but a potential name is another young MC who goes by Jace!

Videos about their tensions were made as recently as December of last year. But that is merely speculation as of right now. However, it's worth pointing out that like with 1900Rugrat, Lil Yachty also has work out there with Jace! It does seem to be unreleased, but nevertheless, it's something to take note of.

But as for the video at hand, the "One Take Freestyle" songwriter criticizes Yachty for painting his nails and talking like his "auntie." He then proceeds to hurl expletives at him, labeling him a "b*tch" over this "undercover pressure" that Yachty supposedly is dealing with.

1900Rugrat claims that his "Bussin Baby" collaborator texted his foe and praised his diss track against him. "You with them! You a hatin' b*tch!"

Which Rappers Does Lil Yachty Have Beef With?

Lastly, 1900 claims that Yachty is still acting "buddy buddy" with him by answering his texts even though he allegedly unfollowed him on Instagram. "I'm going for Lil Yachty h*e a*s. Lil Boat, Lil Jetski. The f*ck."

If you do go to the Let's Start Here creator's IG and search his following list, 1900 does not show up.

It sounds like there's more to uncover here, but we will see if Yachty decides to address this call-out by Rugrat.

We did see what transpired between him and ex-Concrete Boys member KARRAHBOOO and it wasn't not good at all. Hopefully, things don't escalate to that level, which involved numerous shots and accusations back and forth.

Things are better between Boat and KARRAHBOOO, but their relationship continues to teeter back and forth.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
