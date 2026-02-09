1900Rugrat Calls Lil Yachty A "B*tch" During Spirited Rant

It appears that another rapper has Lil Yachty on their "wanted list." Unfortunately, it's another artist who he's got some positive history with. In a clip caught by No Jumper, 2025 XXL Freshman Class member 1900Rugrat is extremely angry with the Georgia native.

Overall, it sounds like the crux of the tension here is that Yachty allegedly is taking the side of Rugrat's foe. The Florida product doesn't say who his enemy is, but a potential name is another young MC who goes by Jace!

Videos about their tensions were made as recently as December of last year. But that is merely speculation as of right now. However, it's worth pointing out that like with 1900Rugrat, Lil Yachty also has work out there with Jace! It does seem to be unreleased, but nevertheless, it's something to take note of.

But as for the video at hand, the "One Take Freestyle" songwriter criticizes Yachty for painting his nails and talking like his "auntie." He then proceeds to hurl expletives at him, labeling him a "b*tch" over this "undercover pressure" that Yachty supposedly is dealing with.

1900Rugrat claims that his "Bussin Baby" collaborator texted his foe and praised his diss track against him. "You with them! You a hatin' b*tch!"

Which Rappers Does Lil Yachty Have Beef With?

Lastly, 1900 claims that Yachty is still acting "buddy buddy" with him by answering his texts even though he allegedly unfollowed him on Instagram. "I'm going for Lil Yachty h*e a*s. Lil Boat, Lil Jetski. The f*ck."

If you do go to the Let's Start Here creator's IG and search his following list, 1900 does not show up.

It sounds like there's more to uncover here, but we will see if Yachty decides to address this call-out by Rugrat.

We did see what transpired between him and ex-Concrete Boys member KARRAHBOOO and it wasn't not good at all. Hopefully, things don't escalate to that level, which involved numerous shots and accusations back and forth.

Things are better between Boat and KARRAHBOOO, but their relationship continues to teeter back and forth.