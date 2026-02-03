Nicki Minaj Slammed By Photographer Over Nightmare Cover Shoot

Nicki Minaj has ruffled quite a few feathers in recent weeks. This is because she's proudly expressed her support for Donald Trump on more than one occasion. It's prompted several of her peers to speak out, including celebrity photographer Erik Madigan Heck. On Instagram, Heck reflected on his experience working with her on a New York Times magazine cover eleven years ago. According to him, the experience was less than pleasant.

“I had been warned the week before that Nicki showed up 8 hours late to a Terry Richardson shoot. Although I had sketched out my cover specifically, we had no idea if she’d agree to the hair and makeup," he wrote in part. "I had also been warned that she deleted hard drives when she didn’t like images. So we had everything backed up thrice. Meaning every shot I took immediately went to three different hard-drives – in the event she randomly came to my digital-tech and deleted shots from our computer."

“After 4 hours of hair and makeup, she surprisingly had become the character I illustrated in my drawings," Heck continued. "But then after 8 frames, meaning specifically 8 frames of clicking the shutter – she walked off set and said, ‘You got it.’"

Nicki Minaj Donald Trump Support

“It was a s**t-show, to be kind," he admitted. “I was appalled at the fact that the magazine wanted to continue with her as a cover subject – not just because of the shoot, but because of her interview, where she also walked off set during her sit-down conversation."

“Now, reading her pro-Trump admiration, I can only feel even more dignified in knowing at the time that she was a total piece of s**t," Heck concluded. "Not just as a human, but also with her music."

Heck's post followed Nicki's appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. At the event, she referred to herself as the president's "number one fan."