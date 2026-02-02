All The Signs - Song by Don Toliver featuring Teezo Touchdown

Don Toliver and Teezo Touchdown have become a beloved pairing over the years and their latest effort "All The Sings" is another W.

When it comes to the best Don Toliver collaborator, Travis Scott is going to be a lot of people's answer. But we'd argue that volume aside, Teezo Touchdown could hold that title. Their first link-up dates back to the Love Sick (Deluxe) track "Luckily I'm Having," a delightful contrast in vocal deliveries and inflections. After that, they reunited on Don's follow-up HARDSTONE PSYCHO on the incredibly catchy "BACKSTREETS," our favorite collab of theirs to date. However, "All The Signs" off of OCTANE is a close second. Once, they bounce off of each other well as each artist expresses how much they want to love their stressed-out partner's down. Teezo steals the show with his goofy but well-executed energy on the back end. It's a multi-dimensional track that keeps the momentum going on the album's second half and one that shows once again how this duo needs to work together as long as they can.

