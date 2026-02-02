All The Signs - Song by Don Toliver featuring Teezo Touchdown

When it comes to the best Don Toliver collaborator, Travis Scott is going to be a lot of people's answer. But we'd argue that volume aside, Teezo Touchdown could hold that title. Their first link-up dates back to the Love Sick (Deluxe) track "Luckily I'm Having," a delightful contrast in vocal deliveries and inflections. After that, they reunited on Don's follow-up HARDSTONE PSYCHO on the incredibly catchy "BACKSTREETS," our favorite collab of theirs to date. However, "All The Signs" off of OCTANE is a close second. Once, they bounce off of each other well as each artist expresses how much they want to love their stressed-out partner's down. Teezo steals the show with his goofy but well-executed energy on the back end. It's a multi-dimensional track that keeps the momentum going on the album's second half and one that shows once again how this duo needs to work together as long as they can.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: OCTANE
Quotable Lyrics from "All The Signs"
Nah, nah, nah, nah, we fight (Fight)
We fuss, we fight (Fight)
You cuss, I cuss, we **** my life (Life)
You really bust my lies (My lies)
For what? Some likes, I'd like to thank that we better than that