Erica Mena Debuts New Relationship With Antonio Bibbs

BY Caroline Fisher
Erica Mena Debuts Antonio Bibbs
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Erica Mena attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Footage Films' "Run" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
It looks like Erica Mena is back in her "love girl" era thanks to Antonio Bibbs, and fans couldn't be happier for her.

It looks like 2026 is off to an exciting start for Erica Mena. Recently, she hard-launched a brand new boo. The former Love & Hip Hop star did so with a steamy series of photos posted on Instagram today (January 27), which show her in the arms of Antonio Bibbs. One of the slides even shows the two of them locking lips, indicating that they're not afraid to flaunt their romance.

“Life so private nobody knows that someone’s son is turning me into a lover girl again," a text post at the end of the carousel reads. At the time of writing, Mena has not spoken about the relationship publicly, though she has dropped a few hints here and there.

Earlier this week, for example, she shared another suggestive clip of herself and the sports better. They were also spotted getting up close and personal in a clip that circulated last month.

Erica Mena Dating History

Bibbs hasn't commented on the relationship yet either, though he did recently post a photo dump from his trip to Egypt. Reportedly, Mena joined him for the getaway. The New York-born multi-hyphenate's relationship with Bibbs follows her public relationships with Cliff Dixon, Bow Wow, and more. She even has two kids with one of her exes, Safaree Samuels, with whom she continues to butt heads.

Back in July, she took to her Instagram Story to put him on blast in response to a clip of him getting emotional at a Chris Brown concert.

"The worlds poster boy Dead beat at the Chris Brown concert shedding fake tears for yet another man," she wrote at the time. "Clown ain't you in court right now lying under oath about being broke just so you don't have to lift a finger or a dollar for kids you don't even see. Even your mother should be ashamed."

