Erica Mena Speaks Out After Contestant On Her Dating Show Is Murdered

Erica Mena is mourning a heartbreaking loss within her Zeus Network family. The reality star and media personality took to social media this week after learning that Jardyn “Pee Wee” Walker, a contestant from her dating series Two Ways, was fatally shot in St. Louis at just 23 years old. In an emotional tribute, Mena described Walker as a bright spirit with big dreams, saying it was devastating to see another young life connected to the show cut short.

"This one hurts my heart," she wrote in an IG post. "Been stuck trying to understand why since finding out. Jardyn was the youngest of my lovers but his presence was powerful beyond his years. Tough, talented, full of light and full of dreams that were just getting started. He made it all the way to my finals for a reason. Because he had something special."

The tragedy has reopened old wounds for Mena, who also lost another cast member from the series last year. Saiveon “Seven” Hopkins, also known as Jay Hefner, was killed in 2024 after filming wrapped.

Erica Mena Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Authorities say Walker had been reported missing after he failed to meet up with his sister to give her a ride home. When police tracked activity connected to his phone, they were led to an alley in St. Louis where Walker was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Jamaal Lamonte Jones in connection with the killing. He is facing serious charges, including first-degree murder, evidence tampering, and armed criminal action. According to investigators, Jones was later stopped by police during a traffic encounter, where they allegedly discovered an assault rifle inside the vehicle.

Fans of the show and supporters of Mena flooded social media with condolences. Many also pointed out how unsettling it is that two young men tied to the same series have now lost their lives.

"Your life was taken far too soon," Mena continued. "You didn’t deserve this, you deserved time. And you deserved growth. You deserved to become everything you were dreaming of. I’m so crushed. To his family and loved ones, my heart is with you."

"Rest easy, Baby. Your name, your spirit and your impact will live on," she said.