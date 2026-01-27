News
antonio bibbs
Gossip
Erica Mena Debuts New Relationship With Antonio Bibbs
It looks like Erica Mena is back in her "love girl" era thanks to Antonio Bibbs, and fans couldn't be happier for her.
By
Caroline Fisher
January 27, 2026