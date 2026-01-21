Drake has gotten wrapped up in his fair share of legal battles over the years. Back in November, for example, the hitmaker was sued by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti. Galimberti accused Drake of "direct" infringement over an image used in his "What Did I Miss?" music video, which he unveiled in July. He alleged that the arrangement of guns shown around the 14-second mark of the video bears a striking resemblance to some of the imagery from his own project, "The Ameriguns."

Moreover, the lawsuit alleged that Drake tried to link his own situation to Galimberti's. They've both faced allegations of pedophilia in recent years. The allegations against Galimberti stemmed from a Balenciaga ad he shot, which featured kids with teddy bears wearing S&M outfits. The allegations against Drake were leveled by Kendrick Lamar during their viral feud.

"Given Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics directed as calling Defendant Graham a pedophile and Defendant Graham’s now dismissed defamation lawsuit, on information and belief, Defendant Graham sought to imply that he, like Plaintiff, would be publicly exonerated," the lawsuit alleged.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, however, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the lawsuit has been dismissed. The suit was dropped “with prejudice,” too, meaning Galimberti cannot refile his complaint in the future. He'll cover his own legal fees from the lawsuit.

For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not the two parties reached a settlement. It's possible, however, that this is what prompted Galimberti's change of heart.

News of Drake's latest legal win comes as hype surrounding his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN, continues to grow. At the time of writing, the project doesn't have an official release date, though it's rumored to be dropping sometime in the very near future.