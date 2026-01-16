Fake Jeezy - Song By Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, & JPEGMAFIA

Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, and JPEGMAFIA link up for new single “Fake Jeezy,” bringing three distinct creative worlds together on one explosive record. The high-energy collaboration doesn’t play it safe. The record pulls from the spirit of early Young Jeezy-era trap, but flips it into something more aggressive, experimental, and unpredictable. Between sharp bars, distorted textures, and relentless energy, the track feels built to hit hard from the first second. Maxo’s grounded delivery, JPEGMAFIA’s chaotic touch, and Curry’s explosive presence collide in a way that feels raw and unfiltered.