Fake Jeezy - Song By Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, & JPEGMAFIA

BY Tallie Spencer
The three deliver a catchy, high-energy track.

Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, and JPEGMAFIA link up for new single “Fake Jeezy,” bringing three distinct creative worlds together on one explosive record. The high-energy collaboration doesn’t play it safe. The record pulls from the spirit of early Young Jeezy-era trap, but flips it into something more aggressive, experimental, and unpredictable. Between sharp bars, distorted textures, and relentless energy, the track feels built to hit hard from the first second. Maxo’s grounded delivery, JPEGMAFIA’s chaotic touch, and Curry’s explosive presence collide in a way that feels raw and unfiltered.

Rather than chasing polish or radio formulas, “Fake Jeezy” thrives in controlled chaos, leaning into experimentation and fearless collaboration. All three acts continue to push their respective lanes forward, and this link-up feels like a natural collision of creative momentum and boundary-pushing energy.

Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Trigger Maxo like to drank (Uh-huh)
Trigger Maxo like to smoke (Uh-huh)
Draco, chopper hit your partna'
Spot 'em, got 'em, T-K-O (Maxo)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
