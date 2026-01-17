Whiskey (Release Me) - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Westside Gunn & Damon Albarn

A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, has been one of the wildest first listens we have gotten in quite some time. The latest track to get some coverage here is "Whiskey (Release Me)," which features Westside Gunn and Damon Albarn from Gorillaz. This is a song that could very well lead to some strong reactions. After all, Rocky isn't at his most energetic on this track. Not to mention, Westside Gunn and Damon Albarn aren't always everyone's cup of tea. However, the production, lyrics, flows, and craft here are top-notch. It's clear that Rocky was cooking with this album.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Whiskey (Release Me)
We live to see this shit and ya'll know what you pick
It all depends if she gon' come freaky or share with all her friends
The neighbors want some peace but they gon' hear it through the vents
These boys gon' find me, give me cramps for settin' all these trends