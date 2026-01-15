Malibu - Album by Anderson .Paak

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AP_Malibu_Cover_Flat_APPROVED_Web_28NOV15 AP_Malibu_Cover_Flat_APPROVED_Web_28NOV15
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Anderson .Paak's "Malibu" officially turns 10 years old today, and there is no denying that this remains the artist's magnum opus.

Anderson .Paak remains one of the biggest artists in R&B and Neo-Soul. While his come up had been well-documented prior to the release of Malibu, there is no denying that the album was his magnum opus. In fact, today, the album officially turns 10 years old. This sprawling R&B masterpiece has some truly incredible songs. Artists like BJ The Chicago Kid, Rapsody, ScHoolboy Q, and Talib Kweli are all over the tracklist. The diversity of sounds is sensational and .Paak's songwriting is on another level. While the artist certainly attempted to reach these heights again, he was never truly able to do so. To this day, he remains a major artist, having even done a Silk Sonic album with Bruno Mars. Surely, more solo albums are still to come.

Release Date: January 15, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop, R&B, Neo-Soul

Tracklist for Malibu
  1. The Birds
  2. Heart Don't Stand a Chance
  3. The Waters Ft. BJ the Chicago Kid
  4. Strawberry Season / Carry Me
  5. Put Me Thru
  6. Am I Wrong Ft. Schoolboy Q
  7. Without You Ft. Rapsody
  8. Parking Lot
  9. Light Weight Ft. the Free Nationals
  10. Room in Here Ft. the Game & Sonyae Elise
  11. Your Prime
  12. Come Down
  13. Silicon Valley
  14. Celebrate
  15. Dreamer 5000 Ft. Talib Kweli & Timon Family Choir

Read More: Doechii & Adin Ross Beef, Explained

Awards & Critical Reception

Malibu was a critical darling upon its release. HotNewHipHop's review of the album was quite favorable, and the same can be said of other publications. It received an 8.6 out of 10 from Pitchfork, as well as an A- from Consequence of Sound. On Metacritic, the album has an aggregate score of 85 out of 100, making it one of the best albums from 2016.

As for its awards potential, Malibu was sadly snubbed from any major awards. At the Grammys, it was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album. In the end, it ultimately lost.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?

Back in 2016, our commenters could be pretty harsh when it came to new records. However, the reception on HotNewHipHop was overwhelmingly positive. "Wow... 2016 and already my opinion best rnb album. Extremely creative," one commenter wrote. "His voice is so unique, definitely one of my new favorite artist. The whole album is a creative masterpiece, but look out for The Waters, Put Me Thru, Silicon Valley, and The Dreamer," said another.

There were some criticisms of the artist, with one of our users stating, "I respect his come up but his voice just annoys me after awhile." Needless to say, Anderson's talent was clear to everyone listening. Sure, the album wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but most could see the vision.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Soho House & Co News Stream Anderson .Paak's "Malibu"
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"
Emma McIntyre/ gettyimages Reviews Review: Anderson .Paak's "Malibu"
Comments 0