Mary J Blige Announces "My Life, My Story" Las Vegas Residency

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Mary J. Blige, playing her first show in Detroit proper in more than a decade, took the stage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, September 24, 2022. © Kelly Jordan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Mary J. Blige says fans can expect "theatrical" performances from her "My Life, My Story" Las Vegas residency.

Mary J Blige will be kicking off a Las Vegas residency in spring 2026 at Park MGM. The Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency shows will begin May 1 and feature a total of 10 performances through July 18. Blige announced the residency in a post on social media on Monday.

In response to the post, fans showed plenty of excitement for the idea. "Omg I've been saying MJB needs a Vegas Residency!!!!! You already know I'm there!!! Awesome birthday surprise!!" one user commented. Another added: "God is just blessing my girl and I am here for IT."

"I've been so excited to announce this Vegas residency," Blige said in a press release. "Creating a show like this has been something I've always wanted to do. It's a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!"

Read More: DJ Akademiks' Latest Update Suggests Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

Where To Get Tickets For Mary J Blige's Residency?

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to Mary J. Blige's My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency through Ticketmaster on Friday, January 16 at 1:00 PM, ET. Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will get access to the earliest presale tickets on the prior Tuesday, with artist fans getting access on Wednesday. On Thursday, members of both MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as both Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have a chance to buy tickets.

Blige discussed what fans can expect from My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency during an appearance on the Today Show on Monday. “It’s going to be done more theatrically,” she revealed, as caught by Rolling Stone. “It’s still going to have the music, it’s still going to be fun — but it’s a story, so there’s going to be actors and actresses. So the music tells the story. I have so many songs that I haven’t performed yet for my fans… The actors are going to narrate the music, but you’re still going to have a good time.”

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
News Pen To Paper
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
News Authentic
2019 BET Awards - Show Music Mary J. Blige Will Perform At Lovers & Friends After All 
Comments 0