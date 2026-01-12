Mary J Blige Announces "My Life, My Story" Las Vegas Residency

Mary J Blige will be kicking off a Las Vegas residency in spring 2026 at Park MGM. The Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency shows will begin May 1 and feature a total of 10 performances through July 18. Blige announced the residency in a post on social media on Monday.

In response to the post, fans showed plenty of excitement for the idea. "Omg I've been saying MJB needs a Vegas Residency!!!!! You already know I'm there!!! Awesome birthday surprise!!" one user commented. Another added: "God is just blessing my girl and I am here for IT."

"I've been so excited to announce this Vegas residency," Blige said in a press release. "Creating a show like this has been something I've always wanted to do. It's a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!"

Where To Get Tickets For Mary J Blige's Residency?

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to Mary J. Blige's My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency through Ticketmaster on Friday, January 16 at 1:00 PM, ET. Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will get access to the earliest presale tickets on the prior Tuesday, with artist fans getting access on Wednesday. On Thursday, members of both MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as both Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have a chance to buy tickets.