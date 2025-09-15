Bad Bunny Residency Makes $713 Million Economic Impact On Puerto Rico

Recently, Bad Bunny added one final show to his Puerto Rico residency in support of “Debí Tirar Mas Fotos.”

Last week, Bad Bunny was scheduled to wrap up his residency at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. He kicked off the residency, which was initially expected to consist of 30 shows, in July. Today, he announced that he'll be adding one more show to the residency, which will take place on September 20. “Una más,” he captioned a post about the additional show, which is exclusively for Puerto Rico residents.

According to DJ Akademiks, the residency has already managed to generate a $713 million impact on the island, which is more than four times what was expected. At his second to last show yesterday, Bad Bunny shared an emotional message to his supporters, making his gratitude apparent.

“This has been an unforgettable experience. Thank you for everything,” he said tearfully. “When I was little, I dreamed of doing this. I knew that anything I worked for with passion I could make happen, but all of this surpassed my own dreams. Thanks for so much love. Thank you for so much love. Thank you for putting me here. I will thank you for my entire life.”

Bad Bunny Residency

“As the song says… we need to love each other as much as we can,” he continued. “Value every minute, every second that God gifts us. It doesn’t matter what issues you have. The best answer will always be love. Love will always win.”

During an interview with i-D earlier this month, Bad Bunny explained that he decided not to tour in the United States out of fear of fans getting picked up by ICE.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent," he added. "I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S."

