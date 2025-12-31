Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Heckler For Asking "Bullsh*t" Question About Her Sexuality

BY Cole Blake 590 Views
Syndication: Stockton Record
Actress Tiffany Haddish attends the Stockton City Council swearing-in ceremony at the Bob Hope Theatre in downtown Stockton on Jan. 7, 2025. © CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tiffany Haddish ended up using the interruption to joke about her sexuality before moving back on to her routine.

Tiffany Haddish went off on a heckler who interrupted one of her recent stand-up sets to ask a question about her sexuality. A video of the awkward moment is going viral on social media. In the clip, Haddish labels the question "bullsh*t."

"Do I date women? You asked me that? I do not," she said. "I was gonna go into a whole other joke and then you asked me that bullsh*t a** question. Nah, I don't date women. I ain't been gay since 1979. That was the last time p*ssy was in my face. I can't see myself going there... If you hear that I'm gay, that's it. I gave up."

When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans showed love for Haddish. "Tiffany is a comedic vet. She took that distraction and turned into a good bit," one user wrote. Another added: "Never found her funny but this showed she is quick on her feet and actually made me laugh."

Who Is Tiffany Haddish Dating?

Tiffany Haddish isn't currently in a public relationship, but she did tell Seth Meyers on his Late Night show that she's seeing several people, earlier this year. "I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people," she said on the show in May. "But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here." Haddish was previously in a highly-publicized relationship with Common, although the two ended things in 2021.

In other news, Haddish recently made headlines for another viral interaction with a fan at one of her stand-up performances. In another viral clip, she recognizes someone in the audience as a social worker whom she knew as a child. "You saved my life. I'm where I'm at right now because of you," she told the woman while getting emotional, as caught by Complex.

