Miss Nikki Baby's Lawyers Claim LiAngelo Ball Makes $666,666 Per Month

LiAngelo Ball may regret leaving Miss Nikki Baby (Nikki Mudarris), but her lawyers are out to help their client receive some financial assistance on his behalf. The former NBA prospect's personal life has been a mess, to say the least, this year, which also includes a short-lived marriage with Rashida Nicole. But as of late, he's also been dealing with this legal battle involving his ex-girlfriend of three years.

Late last week, Nikki's legal team alleged that LiAngelo Ball told them how much he brings in on a monthly basis. Allegedly, he makes $666,666, US Weekly exclusively reports. This is a little sketchy given that the number 666 has ties to the devil in religious scripture. Whether Ball did this to taunt Nikki's team or the reverse remains to be seen.

Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper LiAngelo Ball watches his brothers Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during warm ups at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks via Imagn Images

But that's not the main focus here. What is so is that the rapper allegedly makes a whole lot more than the mother of two of his kids. "In a single month, LiAngelo makes more than Nicole’s entire net worth," Miss Nikki's lawyers claim. They say that includes "her cash, checking, investments, 50 percent equity in a Beverly Hills condominium and her equity interest in a Rolls Royce."

Moreover, as of May 2025, Ball's reported net worth totals to $3,894,562.55.

On the side of Miss Nikki Baby, she's in a much tougher financial situation. Per the filing, the reality TV figure brings in just $4,167 per month. Her current occupation is an "influencer." However, her lawyers claim that she's not bringing that in from a salary, but rather her business ventures.

Around $2,000 of that comes from her lingerie and clothing brand, her lawyers say.

Moreover, Nikki included her expenses and her accounts. She's reportedly got $20,000 in cash and bank accounts and real property worth $441,502. Additionally, she spends a little over $36K per month, but allegedly $31K of that comes from other people.

Lastly, she's drowning in debt. Nikki reportedly owes American Express $28,000, $2,375 on a Range Rover lease and $5,800 on another car payment. She also has to satisfy $156,725 in loans for living expenses that family members helped her with.

US Weekly reports that both LiAngelo and Nikki will appear in court later this month. The former did try to legally demand that his ex turn over specific bank statements, including ones relating to jewelry purchases, cosmetic and plastic surgery and any sort of travel and vacation expenses.