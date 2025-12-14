Sherrone Moore's Attendance At Diddy Party Resurfaces Amid Stalking Scandal

Sherrone Moore probably did not expect his old social media posts about Diddy to come back up these days, but he was not so lucky. The former Michigan football coach's recent scandal stemming from an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer has made many folks look back on his attendance at a Sean Combs party with critical eyes.

Of course, nothing about these separate situations directly connects to each other, so take fans' comparisons with a massive grain of salt. The conversation stems from some social media posts Moore made about attending a Combs-hosted Kentucky Derby party in 2018, according to AllHipHop.

"What a great week in Paris!" the fired former coach tweeted before the 2018 party. "Such a blessing to be a part of the Michigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off!

"Great night with @klenzmoore!" he captioned his Instagram post of the party itself. "Got to see @jb_the_great_68 and so happy for him and his success! @diddy put on a show! #Trifectaafterparty #BadBoy #derbyweekend."

The Trifecta Gala is obviously not the same as Diddy's scandalous "freak-off" parties, so again, tread lightly with this revelation. It's more of a question of context than it is anything concrete, which is a dangerous grey area.

What's Going On With Sherrone Moore?

For those unaware of the Sherrone Moore scandal, authorities arrested him on Wednesday (December 10) on charges of misdemeanor stalking, third-degree home invasion, and breaking and entering. Following a virtual Friday (December 12) court appearance, his bond was set at $25,000 along with orders for GPS monitoring, mandatory mental health treatment, and no contact with his stalking victim.

The victim in question is reportedly a female Michigan staffer with whom the married Moore allegedly had an inappropriate relationship for years. She reportedly cut it off on Monday, December 8, which allegedly resulted in him calling and texting her incessantly, her reporting this to university authorities, him breaking into her apartment, and him threatening to take his own life after grabbing knives and scissors.

University of Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel fired Sherrone Moore after hearing of his mental health issues and this situation. The institution had reportedly investigated his relationship with women three times over the eight years he spent there.