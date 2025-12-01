A$AP Rocky Joins Chanel As The Newest Ambassador

A$AP Rocky has officially been named the newest House Ambassador for Chanel, one of the most significant crossovers between luxury fashion and hip hop. Chanel announced the partnership over the weekend, cementing Rocky’s long growing relationship with the brand and mentioning his influence on style.

The announcement arrived with a short film directed by Michel Gondry, where Rocky acts along actress Margaret Qualley. It's a playful, surreal narrative that reflects Gondry’s signature style. Chanel timed the reveal to build momentum ahead of its Metiers d’Art 2026 show in New York, one of the house’s most important annual presentations.

This news is a milestone for both sides. Rocky has spent years shaping conversations around fashion, pushing boundaries through personal style and high profile collaborations. Chanel, known for its strict heritage and precise creative codes, rarely opens its ambassador roles to artists from outside traditional luxury spaces.

Bringing Rocky into the brand shows a shift toward embracing culture at large and recognizing the impact of musicians who influence global taste. The poster and short film show Rocky fully immersed in the Chanel world, while still carrying the same confidence and individuality that built his reputation. It hints at a partnership that could reshape how luxury houses look at hip hop’s role in fashion.

A$AP Rocky Chanel Ambassador

The short film introduces A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley in a New York setting. The tone feels warm and strange in a way that recalls Michel Gondry’s past work.

Rocky moves through the scene with ease, mixing Chanel’s polished look with his own energy. The film plays with scale, motion, and these little small moments. Nothing feels too serious, yet everything is put together with intention.

It is a light introduction to the partnership and a preview of how Chanel wants to frame Rocky’s presence. The imagery also connects the story to the upcoming Metiers d’Art show in New York. Overall, it's a great scene and video that showcases Rocky's creative direction.