Road Nights - Song by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are viewed as one of the most influential groups in all of rap history. It's valid too as their effortless symphony of melodic and speedy flows are found across the modern landscape. Migos, for example, immediately come to mind. The Cleveland-founded posse hasn't been that active this decade, but they are making a comeback after what will be a roughly four-year hiatus. Sometime in 2026, Bone Thugs are dropping a new album, although a title isn't available. For now, we have two singles for it as of today. The previous appears to be "Aww Sh*t," which dropped in April via Conor McGregor's Greenback Records. Today, they have left off "Road Nights," a reflective, late-night cut about the struggles and sacrifices of chasing their rap dreams. It's a chill cut that also features a pretty solid "Dirty Diana" interpolation. Spin it below.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Untitled Album Coming 2026
Quotable Lyrics from "Road Nights"
My agent put me on another red eye
Meet me outside for the whole night
We ride, wonder why I'm still cryin', man, I just told my whole family "Bye bye."
Gotta go when it's all for the love of the dough
For the fans on the road, I be goin' for broke