In just nine months, Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is already platinum, with many records from it receiving plaques.

After years of many one-off collaborations on each other's projects, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR finally came together for a full listening experience. On Valentine's Day, 2025, the Canadian musicians put out $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a 21-song behemoth blending Toronto-tinged R&B and some hip-hop.

It went onto become a commercial success, selling 246,000 units first week. Considering the lack of dominance on the charts by the rap genre, this is an impressive feat even though Drake's done much better. That was good enough to debut at number one, and it would mark PND's first and Drizzy's 14th. That put him in a tie with Jay-Z for the most chart-topping rap records on the Hot 200.

To this day, it remains on the list, sitting at 28th.

Overall, the project has been holding up in the nine months it's been on the market. As a result, it's gone certified platinum by the RIAA. It achieved that status today in fact, according to their website. That means that album has sold a total of one million units in the United States.

But it's not just the album that's getting a plaque this week. A handful of tracks are receiving their first certifications or have seen a bump.

Drake 2026 Grammy Nominations

"NOKIA," the project's biggest hit, is now two times platinum. After that six tracks are now gold. Those that have moved 500,000 units include "CN TOWER," "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," "DIE TRYING," "GIMMME A HUG," "SOMETHING ABOUT YOU," and "SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN."

It's a terrific achievement for Drake and PND, but especially for the former, who's had a rough couple of weeks. He's facing two class action lawsuits alongside Adin Ross and Stake for alleged predatory gambling. Moreover, while not a defendant, he is in focus in Spotify's alleged botting scandal, spearheaded by Snoop Dogg's cousin, RBX.

Additionally, on a less serious note, The Boy only received one Grammy nomination for next year. The aforementioned "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance. It's got tough competition from "luther," "WeMaj," "Proud Of Me," and "Wholeheartedly."

