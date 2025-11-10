In just nine months, Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is already platinum, with many records from it receiving plaques.

Overall, the project has been holding up in the nine months it's been on the market. As a result, it's gone certified platinum by the RIAA. It achieved that status today in fact, according to their website. That means that album has sold a total of one million units in the United States.

It went onto become a commercial success, selling 246,000 units first week. Considering the lack of dominance on the charts by the rap genre, this is an impressive feat even though Drake's done much better. That was good enough to debut at number one, and it would mark PND's first and Drizzy's 14th. That put him in a tie with Jay-Z for the most chart-topping rap records on the Hot 200.

