Drake Enjoys A Hilarious Interaction With A Wildly Starstruck Solomon Kehinde

As one of the biggest musicians in the world, Drake is used to running into absolutely flabbergasted fans in public. But even some burgeoning stars and Canadian celebrities can't keep their cool when running into him, such as Solomon Kehinde.

As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, a clip surfaced online of Kehinde running into the 6ix God at what seems to be a hotel lobby or office building. He told the Toronto superstar how much he's been listening to his music, how his family knows him, and how much they love him back in Nigeria. What's more is that Solomon clearly couldn't believe his own eyes even as the conversation with the 2026 Grammy nominee went on. "Champagne Papi, Champagne Papi?!" he repeated with an awestruck look on his face. "Champagne Papi is you. Guys, is this Drake? Is this Drake?"

This is one of many Drake crossovers into other pop culture areas, not all of which go by as positively. For example, his trolling of Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani during the World Series energized the team to come back and beat his Toronto Blue Jays. But folks also made way too big of a deal out of this for someone who never stepped onto the field once.

Who Is Solomon Kehinde?

For those unaware, Solomon Kehinde is a Nigerian-Canadian actor and comedian known for appearing in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. Also, he will even appear alongside Drake on screen very soon. Kehinde plays Michael in the Canadian comedy television series The Office Movers, whose second season just got a new trailer. The Boy appears at one point, teasing his cameo appearance in the show.

Elsewhere, Drake is still loading up ICEMAN for fans, his long-awaited solo studio album. It will be his first since the Kendrick Lamar battle following a slew of loosies, singles, and other verses addressing that whole chaos.