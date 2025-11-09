Drake Enjoys A Hilarious Interaction With A Wildly Starstruck Solomon Kehinde

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 722 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Hilarious Interaction Starstruck Solomon Kehinde Hip Hop News
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake will actually briefly appear alongside Solomon Kehinde in the new season of the Canadian television comedy "The Office Movers."

As one of the biggest musicians in the world, Drake is used to running into absolutely flabbergasted fans in public. But even some burgeoning stars and Canadian celebrities can't keep their cool when running into him, such as Solomon Kehinde.

As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, a clip surfaced online of Kehinde running into the 6ix God at what seems to be a hotel lobby or office building. He told the Toronto superstar how much he's been listening to his music, how his family knows him, and how much they love him back in Nigeria. What's more is that Solomon clearly couldn't believe his own eyes even as the conversation with the 2026 Grammy nominee went on. "Champagne Papi, Champagne Papi?!" he repeated with an awestruck look on his face. "Champagne Papi is you. Guys, is this Drake? Is this Drake?"

This is one of many Drake crossovers into other pop culture areas, not all of which go by as positively. For example, his trolling of Los Angeles Dodger Shohei Ohtani during the World Series energized the team to come back and beat his Toronto Blue Jays. But folks also made way too big of a deal out of this for someone who never stepped onto the field once.

Read More: Joe Budden Thinks Lil Wayne Didn't Sell Drake His Masters Because Of A Girl

Who Is Solomon Kehinde?

For those unaware, Solomon Kehinde is a Nigerian-Canadian actor and comedian known for appearing in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. Also, he will even appear alongside Drake on screen very soon. Kehinde plays Michael in the Canadian comedy television series The Office Movers, whose second season just got a new trailer. The Boy appears at one point, teasing his cameo appearance in the show.

Elsewhere, Drake is still loading up ICEMAN for fans, his long-awaited solo studio album. It will be his first since the Kendrick Lamar battle following a slew of loosies, singles, and other verses addressing that whole chaos.

Will it drop sometime this year? Presumably so given all the teases, but the window is closing fast. Still, even if it doesn't come out in 2025, OVO supporters believe the wait will definitely be worth it for such a massive event.

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Gracie Bon: The Model Who Claimed Drake Blackballed Her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.7K
Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef Timeline After Battle 100 GIGS Hip Hop News Music Where Has Drake Been Since “The Heart Part 6”? 3.7K
Comments 0