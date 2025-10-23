Kevin McCall Says Patti Labelle Can’t Sing

Kevin McCall, who was a fairly prominent voice in the R&B and hip-hop world in the early 2010s, has mostly not been in the news. That is until this week where he's dropping shocking bombshells and rants. One of them includes what many would agree is a blasphemous statement about several icons in his genre.
During his time on the Back On Figg podcast, the Los Angeles native shared a swelteringly hot take about Patti Labelle in particular. She is widely recognized as one of the OGs of soul. But to Kevin, she's not much of singer at all.
Caught by That Grape Juice, he says, "Patti [LaBelle] can’t sing." Expectedly, this got a rise out of the show's hosts. However, he didn't stop there. "Mary J. Blige can’t sing, Keyshia Cole can’t sing, Keith Sweat can’t sing, Alicia Keys cannot sing and is pitch/tone deaf."
McCall did claim that he's still fans of these artists, but it's kind of hard to believe that quite frankly. Contrastingly, the "Deuces" artist revealed his list of top vocalists.
"T-Pain can sing without autotune, Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, B-Rocka... Mario – he corny – but he can sing," McCall said.
Kevin McCall & Chris Brown
Music is subjective at the end of the day, but as you could imagine, the internet is letting him hear it right now.
What folks online are also getting on him for are his comments about Chris Brown. On that same platform, he tearfully admitted that he's on EBT and it's partially his former collaborator's fault in his eyes.
He called out the Virginia native to hit up with some of his Breezy Bowl XX earnings, which the "Turn Up the Music" artist laughed at. Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE," he said on his IG Story.
McCall responded to Chris's trolling during an impromptu interview in public and in pretty cringey fashion. He sang, "All that bullsh*ts for the birds and you ain't nothing but a vulture." Fittingly, those are lyrics from their "Deuces" collaboration.
