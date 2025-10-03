Spleen - Song by 41

41 are unloading single after single as they approach the release of their next LP, Area 41. We don't know when it's coming yet but given how active the group has been we must be close. The Brooklyn drill trio have been instrumental in making a pretty violent subgenre more party friendly and vibey. On "Spleen," 41 are bringing that to this raunchy cut. "Lisp," one of their other recent cuts, was similar in tone, with the threesome rapping about situationships and doing nasty things with their partners. However, the mood was a bit hazier and low-key. 41 turn things up a notch on "Spleen," performing with a bit more energy over a bassier beat from Buddah Bless and Lil Tag.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Area 41
Quotable Lyrics from "Spleen"
Word, damn, slowly into the Matrix
A*s fat, make it clap like a drum kit
Slide to the crib, blow d*ck like a trumpet (Like, damn)
We just met and she callin' me husband, b*tch like a rabbit, she jump to assumptions (Word to bro)
Girl, I'm a player at heart, when she gave me the test, I flunked it (What the f*ck?)