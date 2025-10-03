News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
area 41
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Spleen - Song by 41
41 are back with another lustful drill cut somewhat similar to "Lisp," but think raunchier and more party ready.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 03, 2025
183 Views