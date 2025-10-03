Act Like You Know - Song by Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia

Coi Leray is diving into the world of West Coast hip-hop with "Act Like You Know," a song that features West Coast legends Shoreline Mafia.

Coi Leray might be from Boston, Massachusetts, but that doesn't mean she can't dabble in some West Coast vibes from time to time. That is exactly what she does on her new song "Act Like You Know" which features Shoreline Mafia. The song is coming off the upcoming project Pink Sweatsuits, and it certainly does not disappoint. The production here is unmistakably West Coast, and with Shoreline Mafia providing some guidance, Coi completely nails the flows. The visual to the track is dope as well, and it shows that Leray has been applying all of the lessons she has learned throughout her young career.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!