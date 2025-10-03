Act Like You Know - Song by Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia

Coi Leray is diving into the world of West Coast hip-hop with "Act Like You Know," a song that features West Coast legends Shoreline Mafia.

Coi Leray might be from Boston, Massachusetts, but that doesn't mean she can't dabble in some West Coast vibes from time to time. That is exactly what she does on her new song "Act Like You Know" which features Shoreline Mafia. The song is coming off the upcoming project Pink Sweatsuits, and it certainly does not disappoint. The production here is unmistakably West Coast, and with Shoreline Mafia providing some guidance, Coi completely nails the flows. The visual to the track is dope as well, and it shows that Leray has been applying all of the lessons she has learned throughout her young career.

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Pink Sweatsuits

Quotable Lyrics from Act Like You Know

Miu Miu, bitch, I got money, this ain't no Lulu (Nope)
Turn this bitch up, make a movie like it's Hulu
All tens, yeah, I got a section full of new-news
My YNs put a bun on your head like you JuJu

