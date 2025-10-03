News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Pink Sweatsuits
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Act Like You Know - Song by Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia
Coi Leray is diving into the world of West Coast hip-hop with "Act Like You Know," a song that features West Coast legends Shoreline Mafia.
By
Alexander Cole
October 03, 2025