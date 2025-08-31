D Smoke’s fourth studio album, Wake Up Supa, signals a bold evolution in the Inglewood rapper’s career.

Known for his bilingual lyricism and incisive storytelling, Smoke seamlessly blends introspection with social commentary across 14 tracks, marking his debut under Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records following his previous projects, Black Habits and Wars & Wonders.

Wake Up Supa explores themes of awakening, resilience, and community. Collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Lucky Daye, LaRussell, and BJ The Chicago Kid bring layered textures to the album, complementing D Smoke’s sharp lyricism.

Tracks like “Na Na Na,” “No Passes,” and “Frequency” strike a balance between personal reflection and energetic rhythms, showcasing the artist’s ability to merge thoughtful storytelling with engaging beats. Production contributions from Terrace Martin, Mike & Keys, and D Smoke himself create a rich, dynamic soundscape that supports the album’s thematic weight.

The album explores grief, growth, and spiritual awakening resonates with listeners seeking authenticity and substance in modern hip-hop. He has expressed these similar qualities since his emergence on the popular Netflix contest Rhythm + Flow. His ability to weave personal experiences with broader social commentary solidifies his position in the contemporary rap landscape.

Following the release, Smoke announced an 18-city nationwide tour beginning in October 2025. This aims to bring the album’s themes of self-awareness and community directly to audiences. The rap star's live performances have always deliver memorable moments.

Wake Up Supa represents D Smoke’s most introspective and ambitious work yet, balancing artistic growth with cultural relevance. He not only expands his sonic palette but also reinforces his reputation as one of rap's most important voices.

Wake Up Supa - D Smoke

Official Tracklist