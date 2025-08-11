D Smoke's story to musical relevance is always going to inspirational no matter how many times it's talked about. His journey began as a music and Spanish teacher at Inglewood High School. The Los Angeles native worked there for several years while pursuing a professional career.
The songwriter and rapper would eventually release his first body of work in '06 and won an ASCAP award in 2007 alongside his older brother who we know as SiR. But 2019 is when things really began to fall into place for D Smoke. He won on the first season of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, taking home $250,000.
That victory helped him release his 2020 project Black Habits, which went on to be nominated for Best Rap Album and got him a GRAMMY nod for Best New Artist.
He's been active in the singles and features spaces since 2021 but hasn't released an album since. But since May, he's released three tracks that have similar color schemes in their cover art. That could mean nothing, but sometimes that signals an album is in the works.
Nothing seems to have been announced yet, but we are holding out hope D Smoke is doing what we are predicting. His most recent release, "Frequency" featuring Lucky Daye, sports the same burnt orange palette as "Na Na Na" and "No Passes."
"Frequency" is quite the vibe with gorgeous guitar and string work with jazzy horn hits halfway through. The stripped back instrumental gives Smoke's lyricism and Daye's buttery smooth vocals plenty of room to shine. Check it out below.
D Smoke & Lucky Daye "Frequency"
Quotable Lyrics:
Elevate elevate 'til it's freezing below 2 degrees centigrade
Elevate elevate to sky then try to reintegrate
Watch the company you keep and keep your health
When you look at all your friends just know you lookin' at yourself
We drank to ease the pain and roll up dank ponder
But that shit don't make you the man Shaneyney Lawonda