Kamasi Washington Delivers Funky Collab "Get Lit" With George Clinton & D Smoke

Los Angeles, California based saxophonist and overall icon, Kamasi Washington, is back with another single "Get Lit." This is now the veteran's fourth offering from his upcoming album Fearless Movement, which is slated for release this Friday, May 3. So far, Kamasi has unleashed "Prologue," "The Garden Path," as well as "Dream State" featuring Andre 3000. There has not been a single miss and "Get Lit" is no exception. This time around, one of the kings of funk, George Clinton enters the mix, in addition to rapper D Smoke.

On this 3 minute and 26 second cut, Kamasi, George and Smoke, all bring great performances in their own way. This song will transport to another world with its dreamy and whimsical sound. It is extremely groovy and funky, and we are absolutely floating on a cloud listening to it. The back end of the song is especially captivating, with incredibly passionate flute playing.

Listen To "Get Lit" By Kamasi Washington, George Clinton, & D Smoke

Pretty soon, we will be able to hear another potential classic album from Kamasi on streaming. But just a day later, he will be heading out on a North America and UK tour on May 4. He will travel to places like Manchester, Austin, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Be sure to check out "Get Lit" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Get Lit" by Kamasi Washington, D Smoke, and George Clinton? Is this one of his best songs as of late, why or why not? Does this have you excited for his upcoming album Fearless Movement? What was your favorite part of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kamasi Washington, George Clinton, and D Smoke. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

