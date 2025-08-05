The court cases are stacking up for Kanye West still. In the last few days, there have been developments stemming from his Antisemitism lawsuit. The one we are referring to is from February 2025. He was hit with it days after his bizarre Super Bowl commercial. There, he was encouraging viewers to buy his t-shirts with swastikas on them.

A Jewish former marketing employee filed that suit. She claimed she was fired after allegedly calling her "ugly" and texting her "Hail Hitler." Other alleged texts that he sent included "I Am A Nazi" and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

This is where the new updates come into play. Kanye has been trying to throw out this case by using California’s anti-SLAPP statute. It guards against legal action that threatens free speech. A now former Jewish ex-publicist of his is seeking $100,000 in return because of how "frivolous and absurd" his motion was.

Her legal team's argument was unsuccessful, with a judge shutting it down in June. "[Kanye and his company] cannot insulate themselves from defending against allegations of blatantly antisemitic and misogynous harassment and an unashamedly discriminatory and retaliatory firing of plaintiff by simply claiming that defendant Ye’s every word and action, even in a private workplace, is a work of art."

Kanye West Antisemitism

Judge Theresa M. Traber added that his anti-SLAPP motion was "rife with defects, specious arguments and misstatements of law." She added that it was "frivolous and brought for the purpose of delaying the litigation of this action, rather than to raise serious concerns about free speech."

Essentially, she's in agreement with the anonymous publicist. Because of that Judge Traber believes Shegerian & Associates is entitled to such compensation, per Billboard. A motion was sent in by the publicist on July 30. "Plaintiff seeks attorney’s fees for 106.7 hours of work, which represents reasonable time actually spent opposing a half-baked anti-SLAPP motion."

Those fees are practically at $100,000; $99,720. She got to that figure using the hourly rates for four attorneys who were on the case. Their rates are in between $650 to $1,100. At the time of reporting, Kanye West nor his reps have responded.