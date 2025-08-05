Drake Thanks Gracie Abrams For Allowing Him To Accept His Hated Birthmark As "Art"

Megastars like Drake are still human and he's got insecurities and he's learning to embrace them just like the rest of the world.

Is Drake indirectly trying to shoot his shot at Gracie Abrams? Or is this him trying to manifest a future collaboration together? Those are the gossipy questions that we are asking following The Boy's recent post to his Instagram Story. As caught by Billboard and Pop Base, he shared a selfie of the pop singer for one reason in particular.

If you take a look at the picture, Gracie has a birthmark on her left (our right) arm. Then, Drizzy put a photo of himself next to hers to show that he happens to have the same irregularity practically in the same spot as her. Only difference is his is on his right arm.

Apparently, the Toronto native has been wildly insecure about it for a long time. But knowing that the "That's So True" songwriter happens to have one and in an identical area is comforting to him. So much so actually that Drake sees it as "art."

He captioned the IG Story post writing, "I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one so now its art." Overall, this seems quite innocent. However, this isn't the only time that Drake has made a post specifically towards the daughter of famed director J. J. Abrams.

Drake ICEMAN

Just back in March of this year, Drake shouted out the Los Angeles native for her song, "I Knew It, I Know You," off of her popular LP, The Secret of Us. He applauded the production and the track's back half via an IG Story again.

"[goat emoji]'d beat switch on this. Second half is [pleading face emoji, exploding head emoji, light blue heart emoji]." With now two pretty out-of-nowhere posts dedicated to Gracie, folks online are wondering what Drake's motive is.

"Whys drake obsessed with gracie," "Now why is drake posting gracie abrams…" are generally what X users were asking. However, some are also clowning him for the teenager energy he's giving off. "This is so [loudly crying face emojis]," one person writes. "LOL what are they, 15 year olds?" another quips.

In other Drake news, he's currently locked in on finishing up his next album, ICEMAN. He's put out two singles in "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" featuring Central Cee in the last few weeks. The hitmaker did say it was arriving in 2025, but we are still awaiting a release date.

Producer Conductor Williams, who worked on some cuts For All The Dogs, revealed that he's got more songs in the tuck. "Yeah, there's more. There's more. I don't know if y'all are ever going to hear it. *laughs* But there's more." He was asked by Bootleg Kev if he would be contributing to ICEMAN, but it sounded like he wasn't aware of the LP being in development, so we will see.

