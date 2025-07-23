Rapsody Delivers A Killer Freestyle Over “TV Off” On “Sway In The Morning”

Rapsody has been one of hip-hop’s most consistently great artists for years, and her latest outing was no different. On a December 2024 episode of Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM, the North Carolina rapper stopped by to discuss her Grammy nominations, Drake’s lawsuit against UMG, and her continued growth as an artist over the years.

But, Rapsody opened the appearance on Sway with an excellent freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off,” which the official Sway’s Universe YouTube channel recently posted separately. Sway gave her flowers for being what he called a “real” hip-hop artist. From there, she launched into a verse full of confident bars and heady wordplay. And it was clear that the verse was not pre-written either, adding to its general quality, as it showed her ability to think on her feet.

Of course, it was not the first time Rapsody’s been a featured guest on Sway’s morning show. She made her first appearance on the prestigious hip-hop program in 2013, about a month ahead of releasing her acclaimed mixtape, She Got Game.

Since then, she’s appeared several more times. In 2018, she showed up for the All-Star Jam Session with Lupe Fiasco and Robert Glasper. Then, she made two different appearances in 2024. Early in 2025, she won the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, for her song “3:AM” with Erykah Badu.

Rapsody New Album

Earlier this year, Rapsody released MadRaps, a two-song extended play with the legendary producer, Madlib. As of writing, the two tracks are still only available for purchase through her website. Hopefully, the two of them drop another, more accessible collaboration in the near future.