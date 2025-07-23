Rapsody Delivers A Killer Freestyle Over “TV Off” On “Sway In The Morning”

BY Devin Morton 337 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rapsody-sway-freestyle-tv-off-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Rapsody (L) performs during Robert Glasper's set for the 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit at the Blue Note on May 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Rapsody stopped by “Sway” in December 2024 to drop some bars over the “tv off” beat, and the official YouTube channel has now reuploaded it.

Rapsody has been one of hip-hop’s most consistently great artists for years, and her latest outing was no different. On a December 2024 episode of Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM, the North Carolina rapper stopped by to discuss her Grammy nominations, Drake’s lawsuit against UMG, and her continued growth as an artist over the years.

But, Rapsody opened the appearance on Sway with an excellent freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off,” which the official Sway’s Universe YouTube channel recently posted separately. Sway gave her flowers for being what he called a “real” hip-hop artist. From there, she launched into a verse full of confident bars and heady wordplay. And it was clear that the verse was not pre-written either, adding to its general quality, as it showed her ability to think on her feet.

Of course, it was not the first time Rapsody’s been a featured guest on Sway’s morning show. She made her first appearance on the prestigious hip-hop program in 2013, about a month ahead of releasing her acclaimed mixtape, She Got Game.

Since then, she’s appeared several more times. In 2018, she showed up for the All-Star Jam Session with Lupe Fiasco and Robert Glasper. Then, she made two different appearances in 2024. Early in 2025, she won the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, for her song “3:AM” with Erykah Badu.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Poised To Have Solid Opening Sales Week For "DON'T TAP THE GLASS"

Rapsody New Album

Earlier this year, Rapsody released MadRaps, a two-song extended play with the legendary producer, Madlib. As of writing, the two tracks are still only available for purchase through her website. Hopefully, the two of them drop another, more accessible collaboration in the near future.

The MC has not announced her formal follow-up to Please Don’t Cry. Hopefully, it doesn’t take another five years for her to drop the next project. Until that happens, check out her freestyle over “tv off” above.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.4K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 2.1K
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo 8.6K
billie eilish projects ranked Music Billie Eilish EPs & Albums, Ranked 1.7K
Comments 0