Rapsody Drops Two New Tracks With Madlib Exclusively On Her Website

Rapsody linked up with the legendary producer Madlib for the MadRaps EP, two new songs between the artists. It's the first time that Rapsody and Madlib have ever released music together, and the latest in an obscenely long list of collaborators for Madlib. The two tracks are called "Daddy's Girl" and "Avon Thru The Wire."

The catch? The songs are only available through her website. Rapsody is selling them in two formats: cassette and vinyl. The cassettes cost 5 USD, while the records are a bit more expensive at 10 USD. The artwork feels much more inspired by some of Madlib's old covers than anything on a Rapsody project so far, which is an interesting touch.

The new work with Madlib comes after an excellent 2024 for Rapsody. Fans hailed her album Please Don't Cry as some of her most personal work to date. The release also produced two Grammy nominations for her. She won one, coming away with Best Melodic Rap Performance for the Erykah Badu-assisted "3:AM." She also received a Best Rap Song nomination for "Asteroids," her track with Hit-Boy. That one lost to "Not Like Us," which swept every category it got nominated in.

Madlib has had a less fortunate year. His house burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires, destroying everything in the process, including a huge record collection and his equipment. His peers have been helping rebuild after such a devastating loss. Flying Lotus and DJ Premier were among the names to help fundraise for the legendary producer.

Rapsody And Madlib Songs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Rapsody performs as an opener for the 25th Anniversary of 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' tour at Barclays Center on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)