Rapsody & Madlib Finally Give Fans "MadRaps" On Streaming Platforms

Rapsody and Madlib first released these tracks back in June, but they were exclusive to Rapsody's website. Now, they're on streaming.

In June, Rapsody linked up with the legendary producer Madlib for MadRaps, two new songs between the artists. It marked the first time that Rapsody and Madlib have ever done music together. The two tracks they made were called "Daddy's Girl" and "Avon Thru The Wire."

At the time, the tracks were only available through her website. She sold them in several physical forms, including cassettes and 7-inch vinyl. Rapsody fans who did not/could not spend money on a physical version of the single eagerly anticipated the tracks coming to a more accessible platform, and on Friday, they finally gave the songs a streaming release. They are excellent, unsurprisingly. Madlib meets Rapsody where she's at and provides jazzier tones that could have fit on Please Don't Cry. Rapsody delivers two typically high-quality rapping performances, once again reminding fans that she's among the most underrated MCs in the game.

The work with Madlib comes after a remarkable 2024 for Rapsody. Please Don't Cry ranks very favorably among the best, most personal work of her career. It also produced two Grammy nominations, with a win in Best Melodic Rap Performance for the Erykah Badu-assisted "3:AM." She also received a Best Rap Song nomination for "Asteroids," her track with Hit-Boy.

With these two still being in good form, it would be a great thing for hip-hop if the MadRaps singles eventually became a full album. Some fans may remember that Madlib released his first songs with Freddie Gibbs ("Thuggin'" and "Deep") in 2011, and Piñata did not release until 2014. As such, we may still be a few years away from these two putting out an LP, but hopefully it arrives. Check out the tracks from Rapsody and Madlib below.

Rapsody & Madlib - MadRaps (Single)

MadRaps tracklist:

  1. Daddy's Girl
  2. Avon Thru The wire
