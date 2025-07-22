$ilkMoney Accuses Tyler, The Creator Of Ripping Off His Song On New Album, "Don't Touch The Glass"

BY Cole Blake 484 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
$ilkMoney says Tyler, the Creator's new track, "Mommanem," is awfully similar to his own song, "My Potna Dem."

$ilkMoney has called out Tyler, the Creator following the release of his new album, Don't Touch The Glass. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday night, he shared a pair of videos targeting both Tyler and Andre 3000 for allegedly copying his work. The crux of his complaint with Tyler is his new track, "Mommanem."

"Tyler, the Creator, stop sucking my d*ck n***a. Get your own swag. Andre 3000, stop sucking my d*ck. I'm sick of you little weird ass n****s that I work with thinking you can run off with the swag," he said. "Stop eating d*ck. You weird ass n****s. Do you baby, I'm tryna do me."

In his next post, $ilkMoney shared a clip of Tyler, the Creator's new song, "Mommanem," with the caption: "All you n****s get off my d*ck in my DMs. F*ck you and this n***a. Nobody talking about titles. This n***a copying 'My Potna Dem.' Eat a d*ck." He concluded in a final post: "F*ck you b*tches. I said what I said. Ion need you to feel me. Reach for these nuts."

$ilkMoney dropped "My Potna Dem" back in 2019 from his album, G.T.F.O.M.D: There’s Not Enough Room for All You Motha F*ckas to Be on It Like This. It remains one of the most popular songs of his career.

Read More: $ilkMoney Drops Two Pack "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY"

Tyler, The Creator's New Album
$ilkMoney IG Story
Image via Instagram @silkbooty

Tyler dropped Don’t Tap the Glass as his first full-length effort since Chromakopia on Monday morning to immediate praise from fans. The 10-song project features collaborations with Baby Keem, Daisy World, Madison McFerrin, and Pharrell Williams. Taking to social media after its release, Tyler explained that he wanted to make a project that would have his fans hitting the dance floor.

"This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume," he wrote in the statement.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Fans Can't Help But Dance To New Album "Don’t Tap The Glass"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
tyler-the-creator Songs Tyler The Creator Sets The Tone Perfectly For New Album With "Big Poe" 1198
tyler-the-creator Music Videos Tyler The Creator Recruits LeBron James & Clipse For Confrontational "Stop Playing With Me" Visual 1339
Tyler The Creator DONT TAP THE GLASS Review Hip Hop News Reviews Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review 879
Tyler The Creator Intentions "Don't Tap The Glass" Music Tyler, The Creator Reveals His Intentions Behind New Album “Don’t Tap The Glass” 968
Comments 0