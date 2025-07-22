$ilkMoney has called out Tyler, the Creator following the release of his new album, Don't Touch The Glass. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday night, he shared a pair of videos targeting both Tyler and Andre 3000 for allegedly copying his work. The crux of his complaint with Tyler is his new track, "Mommanem."

"Tyler, the Creator, stop sucking my d*ck n***a. Get your own swag. Andre 3000, stop sucking my d*ck. I'm sick of you little weird ass n****s that I work with thinking you can run off with the swag," he said. "Stop eating d*ck. You weird ass n****s. Do you baby, I'm tryna do me."

In his next post, $ilkMoney shared a clip of Tyler, the Creator's new song, "Mommanem," with the caption: "All you n****s get off my d*ck in my DMs. F*ck you and this n***a. Nobody talking about titles. This n***a copying 'My Potna Dem.' Eat a d*ck." He concluded in a final post: "F*ck you b*tches. I said what I said. Ion need you to feel me. Reach for these nuts."

$ilkMoney dropped "My Potna Dem" back in 2019 from his album, G.T.F.O.M.D: There’s Not Enough Room for All You Motha F*ckas to Be on It Like This. It remains one of the most popular songs of his career.

Tyler, The Creator's New Album

Tyler dropped Don’t Tap the Glass as his first full-length effort since Chromakopia on Monday morning to immediate praise from fans. The 10-song project features collaborations with Baby Keem, Daisy World, Madison McFerrin, and Pharrell Williams. Taking to social media after its release, Tyler explained that he wanted to make a project that would have his fans hitting the dance floor.