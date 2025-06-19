$ilkMoney Drops Two Pack "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY"

$ilkMoney is truly a unique talent in the underground and his latest singles prove that with his slippery and dizzying rhyme schemes.

$ilkMoney is back at it with the off-the-wall song titles and cooky bars this week. The Richmond, Virginia internet rapper has come back with "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG FROM THE LYFE JENNINGS PAPERWORK PARTY." We aren't really sure what that means, but we are sure that the veteran does that intentionally.

Similar to his abstract song and project titles, $ilkMoney drops plenty of random rhymes that incorporate words like doohickey and Doug Dimmadome. He really is his own competition because who else is really doing that at this level?

But weirdness aside, this is kind of a big deal to hear him back and in action. $ilkMoney hasn't dropped a single onto DSPs since 2019 and hasn't put out a new album since 2022.

But in the last few weeks, he's been readying a new LP called, Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear? Per his Instagram, he will be releasing it to the masses on July 18.

Thanks to Stereogum, we have the song titles available, and they are... something. Take this one for instance: "'OOPS HONEY I SHRUNK MYSELF WITH THE HONEY I SHRUNK THE KIDS RAY MACHINE AND CRAWLED INTO YOUR D**KHOLE BY ACCIDENT :O’."

Only $ilkMoney, man.

There will be a total of 15 tracks, but it doesn't seem like there will be any features. Honestly, we are fine with that because he can thoroughly entertain anyone by himself to begin with.

But while you wait, check out "THE JURY DUTY SEAFOOD BOIL BAG" and "NEVER TRUST A B*TCH THA- *EXPLODES*" below.

