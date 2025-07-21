Raekwon Blames His Landlord After His Dispensary Gets Shut Down Over $500K Rent Dispute

BY Cole Blake 527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 The Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Raekwon of the group Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
The news comes after Raekwon dropped his new album through Mass Appeal, "The Emperor's New Clothes," last week.

Raekwon has called out his landlord after his cannabis dispensary, HashStoria, was forced to shut down its business in New Jersey after a recent dispute over rent. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the legendary hip-hop artist had unpaid rent totaling $540,501.84. The owner of the property where he opened the Newark location is BMHC LLC.

“We were hoodwinked, and while it’s a very sad outcome, we will have our day in court,” Raekwon told TMZ Hip Hop. Additionally, a representative for HashStoria said that they plan to counter-sue. They allegedly agreed to an initial deal with the landlord to have rent prorated while the building was under construction. Unfortunately, this took much longer than expected, and both sides allegedly agreed to halt rent payments while the building was under renovation. As this was going on, the rep. for HashStoria claims the landlord allowed an unlicensed dispensary to operate illegally next door.

BMHC LLC addressed the claim by telling TMZ they stand by the court's decision and said they gave HashStoria plenty of time to pay the rent after the grand opening in 2024.

Read More: Raekwon Reminds Us Why He Is One Of The Greatest In New "The Emperor's New Clothes" LP

Raekwon "The Emperor's New Clothes"
Raekwon The Chef Presents Hashstoria Grand Opening
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 13: Jaye R and Raekwon The Chef attend Hashstoria Grand Opening on November 13, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While his cannabis business may be in a rut, Raekwon's music career is thriving. He just released his first project since 2017, The Emperor's New Clothes, through Nas' Mass Appeal Records. It features collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Nas, Inspectah Deck, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny The Butcher, among others.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he wrote: "This isn’t just a new ALBUM !!!!! it’s a BESPOKE Creation .. Immaculate in Vision and resplendent in every layer .Precision Built . STAND WiT ME !!! support the legacy. - SHALLAH #EMPERORSNEWCLOTHES. album streaming . play in Quality sh*t only. the tape will self destruct if not so. enjoy and thankyou. THE FIF FLOOR CLUB !"

Before releasing the new album, he performed with the rest of Wu-Tang Clan at their final-ever New York City concert. The show was part of their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour.

Read More: Nas Allegedly Disses Jim Jones On Alternate Version Of New Raekwon Collab

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Fotografiska &amp; Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of 'Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious' In Collaboration With Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards And Sony Music Entertainment's Certified Pop Culture Raekwon Kicks Off New Cannabis Business In New Jersey 757
Wu-Tang Clan Concert In Sao Paulo Music Raekwon Tributes Ol' Dirty Bastard On 20th Anniversary Of His Death 726
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.2K
f5fb4e778512af4cd2af51b29fbdfcc1.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Raekwon Reminds Us Why He Is One Of The Greatest In New "The Emperor's New Clothes" LP 2.4K
Comments 0