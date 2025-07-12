Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, whose recent update is full of some of the biggest hip-hop names today... And a whole lot of beef. Leading the way is this week's banner new album, which is obviously the new Clipse comeback album Let God Sort Em Out.

Fans loved the intricate lyricism, wondrous beat choice, and thematic contrasts on the Virginia duo's first LP in over 15 years. Some special guests also helped to elevate the experience and give die-hards a no-frills record from front to back. Kendrick Lamar rips through "Chains & Whips" in a highly anticipated performance, whereas Tyler, The Creator offered his "P.O.V." with a boisterous verse.

But if you're on the other side of rap's 2024 showdown, Fire Emoji is here to please. Drake also fully stepped into the ICEMAN rollout with his new single "What Did I Miss?" The triumphant and then spacey instrumental paves the way for The Boy's sharp and salty bars on this cut, which we don't say in a derogatory manner.

The Toronto superstar has some cheeky wordplay and confident affirmations on here that energize you more with each spin-back. If this is the energy he will deliver with on ICEMAN, we're in for some mean-muggers.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

A background character in that conflict also dropped a new single that's on Fire Emoji this week. Of course, we're talking about the new A$AP Rocky song "pray4dagang" with a KayCyy feature. Crisp drums open up a melancholy and piano-led atmosphere, which Rocky floats over with conviction.

Does this mean DON'T BE DUMB is coming out soon? We sure hope so. But even if we wait just a little bit longer, "pray4dagang" represents the shifting artistry in the Harlem creative's recent singles. So there is still a lot of room to grow.