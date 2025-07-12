Clipse Lets God Sort Them Out On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: The Clipse perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
We have an all-star "Fire Emoji" update this week with Clipse, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, and many more guests.

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist, whose recent update is full of some of the biggest hip-hop names today... And a whole lot of beef. Leading the way is this week's banner new album, which is obviously the new Clipse comeback album Let God Sort Em Out.

Fans loved the intricate lyricism, wondrous beat choice, and thematic contrasts on the Virginia duo's first LP in over 15 years. Some special guests also helped to elevate the experience and give die-hards a no-frills record from front to back. Kendrick Lamar rips through "Chains & Whips" in a highly anticipated performance, whereas Tyler, The Creator offered his "P.O.V." with a boisterous verse.

But if you're on the other side of rap's 2024 showdown, Fire Emoji is here to please. Drake also fully stepped into the ICEMAN rollout with his new single "What Did I Miss?" The triumphant and then spacey instrumental paves the way for The Boy's sharp and salty bars on this cut, which we don't say in a derogatory manner.

The Toronto superstar has some cheeky wordplay and confident affirmations on here that energize you more with each spin-back. If this is the energy he will deliver with on ICEMAN, we're in for some mean-muggers.

Read More: The Clipse’s Comeback Is Impeccably Executed: How Pusha T & Malice Mastered Luxury, Legacy & The Long Game

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

A background character in that conflict also dropped a new single that's on Fire Emoji this week. Of course, we're talking about the new A$AP Rocky song "pray4dagang" with a KayCyy feature. Crisp drums open up a melancholy and piano-led atmosphere, which Rocky floats over with conviction.

Does this mean DON'T BE DUMB is coming out soon? We sure hope so. But even if we wait just a little bit longer, "pray4dagang" represents the shifting artistry in the Harlem creative's recent singles. So there is still a lot of room to grow.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we can't miss out on the new Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Smino single. Previous singles weren't as bouncy or vibrant as "Tree," and hearing this energy return is pretty fun. We'll see how it stacks up on Chance's upcoming album, and what else these artists will bring.

Read More: “What Did I Miss?”: Drake’s "Iceman" Rollout, Wireless Festival & The Fight To Reclaim The Narrative

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.4K
Ruisrock Festival In Finland Music Yeat & ScHoolboy Q Steal The Show On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream 1080
Comments 0