50 Cent Posts Career Retrospective Video On 50th Birthday

50 Cent turned 50 years old on Sunday, and celebrated with a life-spanning Instagram video dubbed "50 years of 50."
The video, which is partially AI-generated, starts in 1975 with a baby 50. By 1999, his rap career's started, accompanied by the track "Life's On The Life." The video transitions into the 2000s, with "In Da Club" playing as the visuals run through moments from his run, including award acceptance speeches and music videos.
The video then moves into the latter half of the 2000s, with "Candy Shop" playing while chronicling his earliest foray into acting, his starring role as Marcus Greer in the Get Rich or Die Tryin' film.
"50 Years of 50" concludes with additional clips from later acting roles, such as his time as Kanan on Power, 50 Cent's own show. It also documents him getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, and the final shot is of him on his ongoing Legacy tour.
50 Cent Birthday
50 Cent is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time, and the video he posted serves as a reminder of that. Since shifting his focus from music to his other ventures, he continues to experience success in other lanes, like acting and business.
50's keeping busy so far this year. His Legends tour in Europe appears to be doing well, though his forever rival Ja Rule clowned him for alleged low ticket sales. 50 responded by showing off that he sold out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a venue with a capacity of nearly 63,000.
The next stop on 50 Cent's tour is on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. More birthday celebrations will probably be in order.