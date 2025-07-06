50 Cent Posts Career Retrospective Video On 50th Birthday

50 Cent celebrates his milestone birthday with a life-spanning Instagram video he dubbed "50 Years of 50."

50 Cent is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time, and the video he posted serves as a reminder of that. Since shifting his focus from music to his other ventures, he continues to experience success in other lanes, like acting and business.

"50 Years of 50" concludes with additional clips from later acting roles, such as his time as Kanan on Power, 50 Cent's own show. It also documents him getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, and the final shot is of him on his ongoing Legacy tour.

The video, which is partially AI-generated, starts in 1975 with a baby 50. By 1999, his rap career's started, accompanied by the track "Life's On The Life." The video transitions into the 2000s, with "In Da Club" playing as the visuals run through moments from his run, including award acceptance speeches and music videos.

