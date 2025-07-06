News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
50 Cent birthday
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent Posts Career Retrospective Video On 50th Birthday
50 Cent celebrates his milestone birthday with a life-spanning Instagram video he dubbed "50 Years of 50."
By
Devin Morton
26 mins ago
48 Views