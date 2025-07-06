Sherhonda Gaulden, mother of rap star NBA YoungBoy, ignited conversation online after sharing a blunt Instagram caption that quickly drew attention.

In the post, Sherhonda uploaded a photo and vented frustration about how she appeared, writing: “This is why I don’t like taking pictures. Look at this dirty dirt diver. She makes me look dirty like her and I would have b.... her a.. if she would’ve tried me.”

The statement, filled with unfiltered emotion, highlighted Sherhonda’s fiery, outspoken nature that fans of the Gaulden family have come to expect.

The post suggested Sherhonda felt the person beside her in the image negatively affected how she looked. By referring to the other individual as a “dirty dirt diver,” she implied that person appeared unkempt, and by extension, made her seem messy as well. Sherhonda’s irritation was clear as she voiced displeasure over being photographed with someone she believed reflected poorly on her.

NBA Youngboy’s Mom Claps Back

Her remark about “would have b.... her a..” indicated she felt ready to stand up for herself had the individual in question provoked her. Although she censored the language, the tone remained firm and confrontational.

Sherhonda, much like her son, often uses social media to speak candidly about issues that bother her. This post added to her reputation for addressing frustrations directly rather than holding back. She did not tag or identify the person she criticized, leaving followers to speculate about who she referenced.

Reactions across social platforms were mixed. Some applauded her honesty, while others questioned the decision to broadcast such personal grievances online.

The episode underscored Sherhonda’s bold personality, mirroring the same fearless energy NBA YoungBoy projects in his career. As always, Sherhonda’s words kept her at the center of public conversation.