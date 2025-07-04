Young Noble Of Outlawz Dies At 47 By Apparent Suicide

BY Caroline Fisher 1390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Noble Dead At 47 Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at SiriusXM Studios on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
Today, E.D.I. Mean took to Instagram to announce the tragic passing of his fellow Outlawz member Young Noble.

The hip-hop community is mourning today, as TMZ reports that Young Noble has passed away at the age of 47. Sources told the outlet that the Outlawz MC died in Atlanta this morning of a gunshot wound. It appears to have been self-inflicted. He recently spent time playing basketball with friends, and reportedly, he didn't show any signs of being unwell.

E.D.I. Mean announced Young Noble's passing on Instagram today, urging his followers to check in on their loved ones regularly.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable,” the Brooklyn artist wrote. “My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper. I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON UR FOLKS!”

Read More: Outlawz Member Young Noble Disses Nas In New Song "EuthaNASia"

Young Noble Death
2003 NBA All-Star Weekend - "Evander Holyfield Foundation Main Event" - Arrivals
Outlawz at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Countless fans, peers, and loved ones are sharing their reactions to the tragic news online. “Just heard the news brother. I’m am processing this as well. I wish him peace and comfort. Condolences to you and all of the families involved. Tragedy," Xzibit wrote in E.D.I. Mean's comments section. "Damn cuz 🙏🏾. 🕊️. Sending prayers to the family ❗️," Snoop Dogg added. Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, E-40, and more also offered their condolences.

Young Noble survived a heart attack in 2021. At the time, he shared a post on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for their support and telling his fans to take their health seriously.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right," he wrote. “I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right…This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”

Read More: Outlawz MC Says Snoop Dogg Told "Wild Version" Of Infamous Nas & Tupac Confrontation

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Vince Bucci / Getty Images Pop Culture Young Noble, Of 2Pac's Outlawz, Hospitalized Following Heart Attack 20.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.8K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 6, 2017 Music Outlawz Member Young Noble Disses Nas In New Song "EuthaNASia" 4.9K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.9K