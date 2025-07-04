Young Noble Of Outlawz Dies At 47 By Apparent Suicide

The hip-hop community is mourning today, as TMZ reports that Young Noble has passed away at the age of 47. Sources told the outlet that the Outlawz MC died in Atlanta this morning of a gunshot wound. It appears to have been self-inflicted. He recently spent time playing basketball with friends, and reportedly, he didn't show any signs of being unwell.
E.D.I. Mean announced Young Noble's passing on Instagram today, urging his followers to check in on their loved ones regularly.
“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable,” the Brooklyn artist wrote. “My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper. I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON UR FOLKS!”
Young Noble Death
Countless fans, peers, and loved ones are sharing their reactions to the tragic news online. “Just heard the news brother. I’m am processing this as well. I wish him peace and comfort. Condolences to you and all of the families involved. Tragedy," Xzibit wrote in E.D.I. Mean's comments section. "Damn cuz 🙏🏾. 🕊️. Sending prayers to the family ❗️," Snoop Dogg added. Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, E-40, and more also offered their condolences.
Young Noble survived a heart attack in 2021. At the time, he shared a post on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for their support and telling his fans to take their health seriously.
“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right," he wrote. “I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right…This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”