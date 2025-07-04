Young Noble Of Outlawz Dies At 47 By Apparent Suicide

The hip-hop community is mourning today, as TMZ reports that Young Noble has passed away at the age of 47. Sources told the outlet that the Outlawz MC died in Atlanta this morning of a gunshot wound. It appears to have been self-inflicted. He recently spent time playing basketball with friends, and reportedly, he didn't show any signs of being unwell.

E.D.I. Mean announced Young Noble's passing on Instagram today, urging his followers to check in on their loved ones regularly.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable,” the Brooklyn artist wrote. “My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper. I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON UR FOLKS!”

Outlawz at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Young Noble survived a heart attack in 2021. At the time, he shared a post on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for their support and telling his fans to take their health seriously.