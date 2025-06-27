Shoreline Mafia have been "ROCKIN" lately with their YG collab and their upcoming headlining tour being the biggest accomplishments.

Overall, this just continues their nice stretch as of late. In May, they hopped on a fiery track from YG called "HOLLYWOOD," which saw the latter go after Diddy and Joey Bada$$ . Moreover, they have their upcoming headlining trek called the Back In Bidness Tour. That kicks off July 3 and runs through October 23. Of course, it's supporting their comeback album of the same name, which was their first as a duo in five years.

Shoreline Mafia, somehow, continue be an underrated heartbeat of West Coast hip-hop. They do have the recognition for sure. However, it still feels like their roster of hits doesn't get enough attention. Well, they kind of let everyone know how vital they are to the Cali rap scene in the opening seconds of their new music video.

