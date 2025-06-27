Shoreline Mafia, somehow, continue be an underrated heartbeat of West Coast hip-hop. They do have the recognition for sure. However, it still feels like their roster of hits doesn't get enough attention. Well, they kind of let everyone know how vital they are to the Cali rap scene in the opening seconds of their new music video.
They quote the late 2Pac directly when he said, "It wouldn't be L.A. without Mexicans, Black love, and Brown pride in the sets again." After it disappears, their newest single "ROCKIN" kicks into high gear. To no surprise, it's an infectious banger, and the beat has a lot to do with it.
It prominently samples 80's dance pop singer's famous hit "Funky Little Beat," and it keeps the vibes high. Moreover, the bouncy, string-laden instrumental complements it perfectly. Shoreline Mafia have no issues tackling it as they rap about their roster of women, their influence in the streets, and success.
They really are "ROCKIN" and should have their entire state doing the same as this song gains more traction.
Overall, this just continues their nice stretch as of late. In May, they hopped on a fiery track from YG called "HOLLYWOOD," which saw the latter go after Diddy and Joey Bada$$. Moreover, they have their upcoming headlining trek called the Back In Bidness Tour. That kicks off July 3 and runs through October 23. Of course, it's supporting their comeback album of the same name, which was their first as a duo in five years.
Shoreline Mafia "ROCKIN"
Quotable Lyrics:
You can call me Geesy Alejandro
Properties overseas and I'm in a condo
Spanish b*tches love me, Romeo Santos
And that p**sy so wet, I'ma need a poncho
Rock-rocking in the streets and I'm with my vatos
Caught-caught a opp slippin', put him in a fronto