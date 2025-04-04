Shoreline Mafia Are "Back In Bidness" With First Album In Five Years

BY Devin Morton 120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
shoreline-mafia-back-in-bidnessshoreline-mafia-back-in-bidness
After five years away, the LA quartet is now an LA duo, but OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin have not missed a step.

Los Angeles, Shoreline Mafia have been partially reunited for a couple of years now. The group, which first grew in popularity during the SoundCloud era, disbanded in 2020. But OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin came back together as a duo in 2023, with several new singles and live shows. This included an appearance during DJ Hed's set at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out in June 2024. And now, they are here with the first album under the Shoreline Mafia name in nearly five full years. Fittingly, it's called Back In Bidness.

The West Coast has been experiencing a renaissance lately, with several younger/newer acts taking the spotlight and delivering. Shoreline Mafia may not necessarily qualify as a "new" act at this point considering they debuted in 2016. However, at just barely into their 30s, they are still very much "young," and they are ready to re-establish themselves among the more dynamic acts out of California. The production is funky, with a lot of emphasis on the familiar sounds of the Los Angeles hip-hop. Bruce24k and Diego Ave handle many of the beats on Back In Bidness. DJ Snake and the legendary Three Six Mafia producer DJ Paul are also credited. Lyrically, they're in the same form as they were before the split. OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin have good chemistry, and display it all over the album. Overall, Back In Bidness is a prime example of two artists doing exactly that, not sounding like they missed a beat at all. Let's hope the next one doesn't take five more years.

Read More: Eminem Officially Becomes A Grandpa As Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child

Shoreline Mafia - Back In Bidness

Back In Bidness tracklist

Back In Bidness
Touch Down
Back 2 Back
Too Often
Watch That Hoe
Broski
No Makeup
Fast & Furious
Rubbaband Man
Shoreline Twins
Work of Art
Yoga & Pilates
Go For Me
Tusi
Set The Record Straight
Top Notch

[Via]

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1376
ohgeesy-paid-n-full Mixtapes OhGeesy Drops Off Energetic New Album "Paid N Full" 791
shoreline mafia heat stick Songs Shoreline Mafia Return From The Depths To Drop Dark Single "HEAT STICK" 1.6K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pop Culture Drake Stars In Super Bowl LV State Farm Commercial: Watch 3.9K