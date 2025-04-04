News
Shoreline Mafia Back In Bidness
Shoreline Mafia Are "Back In Bidness" With First Album In Five Years
After five years away, the LA quartet is now an LA duo, but OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin have not missed a step.
By
Devin Morton
2 hrs ago
68 Views