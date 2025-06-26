Farm Owner Claims Kendrick Lamar Almost Sued Him Over "Kendrick Llama" Name

Ronnie Semler is a California-raised, Texas-based farm owner and entrepreneur. In April, he posted an Instagram video where he detailed almost being taken to court by Kendrick Lamar over the name of one of his animals. Semler explained in the video that he and his children named the animals on their ranch after celebrities.

"The llamas in particular were very cute," Semler said. "We had Tony Llama. We had Barack Ollama. And we had one that was named Kendrick Llama. It was done for fun and for the people that came to visit the ranch. And it was certainly something we didn't do to harm or hurt anybody or their reputation."

Semler says when word got out about the llama named after Lamar, someone from Lamar's team spoke to him. "[Kendrick Lamar] had his attorneys or someone reach out to us that if we didn't change our name, we were gonna be sued," Semler continues. "At the time, I never heard of him. No big deal. We'll change the name [...] Now, after that Super Bowl show, I know who this guy is who was gonna sue me."

Kendrick Lamar Lawsuit

Aside from a brief run-in with "Kendrick Llama," Kendrick Lamar's had a busy 2025. He opened the year with a Grammy night that saw "Not Like Us" sweep all categories it received a nomination in, including Song and Record of the Year. A little over a week ago, Lamar wrapped up the North American leg of his Grand National tour on June 18. He and SZA will take the tour to Europe through July and part of August, before officially concluding with shows in Australia near the end of the year.