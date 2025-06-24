Offset Reveals That Sabrina Carpenter Is His Celebrity Crush

Offset performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park on Dec. 10, 2023. © Joseph Rondone/TheRepublic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sabrina Carpenter, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso,’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Once Offset and Cardi B finalize their divorce, will the former Migos rapper go after his new crush, Sabrina Carpenter?

Offset may not be in the best place to be dating again, but he's got the hots for someone else. Per a clip from Complex caught by TMZ, the Atlanta MC is head over heels for pop superstar, Sabrina Carpenter. He revealed this after internet magician Anna DeGuzman let his secret loose.

The former Migos rapper was being interviewed by her for Complex's first episode of their "Interview With A Magician" series. DeGuzman asked if he had a celebrity crush at the moment and at first, Offset didn't give any hints. He also shared that he had never expressed his feelings publicly previously.

However, DeGuzman did try and trick the hitmaker into revealing who it was with other questions. All he said was that she he admired her "taste in her total artistry." After failing to get Offset to break, she passed him a piece of crumpled paper with a name written on it.

She made sure that he didn't tell anyone prior about who his crush was before he read it out loud. Somehow, DeGuzman got it right that Sabrina Carpenter has Offset's heart pitter-pattering right now. He reacted in shock and amazement with a hint of innocent embarrassment.

Offset "Bodies"

Overall, these two have no real connection to one another. Both make drastically different music and have never collaborated before. The only thing they share in common is that they are both signed to UMG. It's shocking and kind of hilarious revelation and at this point, we are eager to see if Carpenter will react.

But as we mentioned earlier, Offset going through this divorce with Cardi B may be a red flag. At this point, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

Elsewhere, though, the father of six recently released his new single with fellow Georgia spitter, JID. Titled "Bodies," the sinister track aptly hears both rappers' body the sample-heavy instrumental with blistering flows and clever wordplay.

Ironically, the track dropped the same day as Cardi B's lead single for AM I THE DRAMA?, "Outside," on June 20.

